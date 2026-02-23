Kura Oncology (KURA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $34.7060 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

KURA opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.23. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

In related news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $69,202.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 267,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,138.04. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 11,208 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $94,819.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 226,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,836.26. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $537,176. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 222.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 471.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period.

KURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura’s research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

