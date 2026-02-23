Stifel Financial Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, February 27th (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on Friday, February 27th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 27th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SF stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $134.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SF. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, insider David Rubulotta sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,315.52. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,162.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 157,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full‐service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research‐driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.