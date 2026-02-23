NU (NU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $4.5508 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NU Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE NU opened at $17.55 on Monday. NU has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of NU by 14,810.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NU by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Santander upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

