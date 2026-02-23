Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($2.31). Centerspace had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-5.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 855,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,104,000 after buying an additional 654,209 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 96.4% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 599,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,086 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 444,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 230,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

