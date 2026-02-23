Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $110.7940 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 9.1%

ARQT stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $52,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,057.50. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 40,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,328.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,875.84. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,365. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

