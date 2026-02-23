Everus Construction Group (ECG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Everus Construction Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $879.5690 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.
Everus Construction Group Trading Up 3.4%
NYSE:ECG opened at $108.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 3.84. Everus Construction Group has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $109.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 194.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Everus Construction Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Everus Construction Group during the third quarter worth $138,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Everus Construction Group Company Profile
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.
