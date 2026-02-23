Employers (NYSE:EIG) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EIG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Employers alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Employers

Employers Trading Down 7.5%

EIG opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a P/E ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. Employers has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.35 million. Employers had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.26%.Employers’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Employers by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 67,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 738.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Employers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Employers this week:

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EIG) is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Through its subsidiaries, Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Employers Preferred Insurance Company, the firm specializes in providing workers’ compensation coverage alongside an array of commercial insurance products. Its service offerings include general liability, commercial auto, businessowners policies and umbrella coverages, tailored to meet the risk-management needs of small and mid-sized businesses across multiple industries.

The company markets its insurance solutions primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers, leveraging local market expertise to underwrite policies that address the unique exposures faced by clients in manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail and service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.