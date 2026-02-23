Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Cinemark to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

CNK opened at $26.52 on Friday.

CNK opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $776.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Thomas sold 7,944 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $206,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,786.80. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Cinemark by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 118.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CNK) is a leading theatrical exhibitor that acquires, develops and operates motion picture theatres under the Cinemark® brand in the United States and Latin America. The company’s core business involves the presentation of first-run feature films coupled with an array of in‐theatre services, including concessions, premium auditoriums and loyalty programs. Cinemark’s exhibition portfolio encompasses both corporate‐owned and franchised complexes, offering moviegoers a range of experiences from standard screens to large‐format halls.

The company’s product offerings extend beyond ticket sales to include an assortment of concession items, such as popcorn, fountain beverages, candy and specialty snacks, as well as bar and lounge concepts in select locations.

