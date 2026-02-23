Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.23) per share and revenue of $156.0650 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

IONS stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.95.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 15,642 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $1,278,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,904.80. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 29,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,524,799.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,833,297.63. This represents a 10.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 481,356 shares of company stock valued at $38,987,621. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

