UBS Group Cuts Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Price Target to $115.00

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on Somnigroup International in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Somnigroup International Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SGI opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. Somnigroup International has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.95.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Somnigroup International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Somnigroup International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Somnigroup International’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon Dyer acquired 32,000 shares of Somnigroup International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,988,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,120. This trade represents a 666.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Somnigroup International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,699,000 after buying an additional 371,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Somnigroup International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,429,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,160,000 after buying an additional 232,953 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Somnigroup International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,552,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the 4th quarter valued at $274,323,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Somnigroup International during the 4th quarter valued at $270,814,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Somnigroup International

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

