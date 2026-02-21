Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.8%

TSLX stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 38.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 527,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.