Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at Citizens Jmp

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2026

Citizens Jmp reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.8%

TSLX stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 38.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 179,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 527,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.