Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Burford Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burford Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.58. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,051,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,500,000 after buying an additional 2,859,722 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,418,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,170,000 after acquiring an additional 229,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Burford Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,779,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,663 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,078,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after buying an additional 1,551,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,328 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital (NYSE: BUR) is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

