Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparton Resources Stock Up 16.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

About Sparton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property. The company also engages in the vanadium redox flow battery; Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and provision of drilling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.