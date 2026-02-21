Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.12 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 281671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIHL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $17.50 target price on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Evercore set a $21.00 price target on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.93.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 6,662,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 856,413 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,377,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,787,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,545,000 after acquiring an additional 163,628 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 2,333.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,868 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 12.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,303,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 142,089 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

