CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 679.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $9.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 623.4%.

CVI stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.16. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $41.67.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

