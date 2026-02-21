Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells 1,653 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $134,471.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,972,782.65. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Atlassian Stock Performance
TEAM stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 9,550,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,748. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $298.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53, a P/E/G ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian
Trending Headlines about Atlassian
Here are the key news stories impacting Atlassian this week:
- Positive Sentiment: LinkedIn’s CFO is joining Atlassian — an experienced finance executive hire that can bolster leadership depth and investor confidence. LinkedIn CFO jumps to Atlassian
- Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece upgraded TEAM to “Strong Buy,” citing accelerating revenue growth, a rising RPO/backlog, high gross margins and improved pro forma operating margins — a fundamental read that supports a recovery thesis. Atlassian: Trust Growth Acceleration And RPO Buildup (Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting Q2 performance is driving optimism about Atlassian’s growth trajectory and backlog, reinforcing the view that recent share weakness is more sentiment-driven than fundamental. Second Quarter Performance Drives Optimism Around Atlassian (TEAM)
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector context — peers like RingCentral and Five9 rallied on AI-related positive results, showing mixed sentiment in software: some firms benefit from AI tailwinds while others face selling pressure. This is a market-level factor rather than a TEAM-specific catalyst. Beaten-down software stocks RingCentral and Five9 rally as earnings quell some AI concerns
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in the feed is anomalous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes) and provides no actionable signal; treat as unreliable until clarified by exchanges or official reports.
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior executives sold shares on Feb 19 (CFO Joseph Binz, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan, CRO Brian Duffy, CAO Gene Liu). While these were relatively small percentages of holdings, clustered insider selling can raise investor concern on timing and outlook. SEC filings: SEC Filing — Joseph Leo Binz Sale SEC Filing — Rajeev Bashyam Rajan Sale SEC Filing — Brian Duffy Sale SEC Filing — Gene Liu Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Atlassian, which introduces legal/ reputational risk and can pressure shares while the inquiry proceeds. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlassian Corporation – TEAM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.
Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Silver $309?
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.