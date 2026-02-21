Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells 1,653 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $134,471.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 208,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,972,782.65. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TEAM stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.98. 9,550,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,748. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $298.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53, a P/E/G ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 60.4% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

