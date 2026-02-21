Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 159382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 950.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the country’s major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

