WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) CAO Sells 73 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Kulasa sold 73 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $22,413.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,953.57. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WESCO International Stock Down 1.0%

WCC stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.70. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.21 and a twelve month high of $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp set a $340.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

