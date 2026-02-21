Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN):
- 2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Wendy’s was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Wendy’s was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc.
- 2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2026 – Wendy’s was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 2/16/2026 – Wendy’s had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Wendy’s was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 1/21/2026 – Wendy’s had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/21/2026 – Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.
- 1/20/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Wendy’s had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.
Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.
