Wendy’s (WEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN):

2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Wendy’s was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Wendy’s was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore Inc.

2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2026 – Wendy’s was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/16/2026 – Wendy’s had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Wendy’s was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/21/2026 – Wendy’s had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Wendy’s was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Wendy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.50 to $8.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Wendy’s had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company’s menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy’s has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy’s expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

