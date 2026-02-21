Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 2270566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,423,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,967 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 2,347.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after buying an additional 592,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,506,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

