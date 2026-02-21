Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Telephone and Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -64.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.20) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
TDS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.21. 1,887,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $47.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.
TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telephone and Data Systems
- Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Silver $309?
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- America’s 1776 happening again
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.