Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Telephone and Data Systems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -64.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($0.20) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -80.0%.

TDS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $45.21. 1,887,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE: TDS) is a diversified telecommunications company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides a broad array of communications services, including wireless voice and data, wireline broadband and voice, cable television, and managed IT and cloud solutions. Its two primary operating units—TDS Telecom and U.S. Cellular—serve residential, business and wholesale customers across the United States.

TDS Telecom focuses on delivering broadband internet, digital voice, video and data communications services in primarily rural and suburban markets.

