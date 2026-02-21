Insperity, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of NSP stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.27. 1,245,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,850. Insperity has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $95.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $51.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

