Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Up 19.2% – Here’s What Happened

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Free Report) traded up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 144,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 27,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Avidian Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 5.11.

About Avidian Gold

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Humboldt mineral trend, Nevada. It also holds 100% interests in the Labrador west iron ore project located in Labrador; and holds 100% interests in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt sulphide deposit located in Quebec.

