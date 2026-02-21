Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter Sells 911 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Hunter sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $334,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,779.52. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.33. 232,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $372.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.76.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $593.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently -103.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.