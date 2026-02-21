Insider Buying: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) Director Richard Beckwitt purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,496.20. This represents a 491.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 5,068,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,597,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 190.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,621,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,242,000 after buying an additional 23,485,504 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,550,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,982 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 6,697,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,646,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

