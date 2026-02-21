Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Sells 10,949 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $660,334.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 19th, Andrew Polovin sold 8,143 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $480,844.15.

On Monday, November 24th, Andrew Polovin sold 12,874 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $965,550.00.

Shares of TEM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,883,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,147. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $104.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,837 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 183.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 312.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 965,730 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEM. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

