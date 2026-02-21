Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) and Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) Head to Head Survey

Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amacore Group and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amacore Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A Scor 5.63% 20.01% 2.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amacore Group and Scor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Scor 0 2 3 1 2.83

Valuation and Earnings

Given Amacore Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amacore Group is more favorable than Scor.

This table compares Amacore Group and Scor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scor $17.45 billion 0.36 $4.33 million $0.54 6.48

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than Amacore Group.

Risk & Volatility

Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scor has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scor beats Amacore Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amacore Group

(Get Free Report)

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About Scor

(Get Free Report)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Amacore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amacore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.