Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.75. 2,539,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 4,514,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.15 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray Brands by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tilray Brands during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

