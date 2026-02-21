Critical Survey: Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) & Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Aimei Health Technology (NASDAQ:AFJK – Get Free Report) and Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Aimei Health Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aimei Health Technology has a beta of -3.66, indicating that its stock price is 466% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimei Health Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Agassi Sports Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aimei Health Technology and Agassi Sports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and Agassi Sports Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimei Health Technology N/A N/A $2.55 million $0.21 180.67 Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A N/A -$790,000.00 ($0.28) -16.96

Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aimei Health Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aimei Health Technology and Agassi Sports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimei Health Technology N/A -55.45% 2.71% Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -145.79% -143.02%

Summary

Aimei Health Technology beats Agassi Sports Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

