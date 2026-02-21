Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Director George Pavlov Purchases 10,658 Shares

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director George Pavlov acquired 10,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $186,301.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,301.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Pavlov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, George Pavlov bought 9,920 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $177,171.20.

On Thursday, February 19th, George Pavlov bought 4,422 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $77,694.54.

Maplight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MPLT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 120,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,868. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $811.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maplight Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MPLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Maplight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Maplight Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

