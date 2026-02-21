Insider Buying: W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Major Shareholder Purchases 160,582 Shares of Stock

W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co Mitsui purchased 160,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.80 per share, with a total value of $11,369,205.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 57,668,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,938,296. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on W.R. Berkley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

