QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells $902,246.70 in Stock

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 127,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $902,246.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,670.80. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 20th, Timothy Holme sold 34,120 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $237,816.40.

On Thursday, February 19th, Timothy Holme sold 34,254 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $243,203.40.

On Monday, January 5th, Timothy Holme sold 44,922 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $506,720.16.

On Monday, January 5th, Timothy Holme sold 166,440 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $1,877,443.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Timothy Holme sold 44,922 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $570,060.18.

On Thursday, December 4th, Timothy Holme sold 166,440 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $2,112,123.60.

NYSE:QS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,011,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,872,389. QuantumScape Corporation has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.51.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on QS shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC raised QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,792,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $2,272,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 17.3% in the second quarter. Arthedge Capital Management LLC now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 152,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company’s core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape’s product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

