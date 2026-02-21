Contrasting TransEnterix (TRXDW) & The Competition

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransEnterix and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million -$154.20 million -0.04 TransEnterix Competitors $60.44 million -$32.15 million 4.35

TransEnterix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TransEnterix. TransEnterix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% TransEnterix Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares TransEnterix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix’s peers have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransEnterix peers beat TransEnterix on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About TransEnterix

(Get Free Report)

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.