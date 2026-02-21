Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 900 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,600. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Vicente Reynal sold 36,482 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $3,556,995.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Vicente Reynal sold 55,870 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $5,608,789.30.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Vicente Reynal sold 440 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Vicente Reynal sold 90,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $8,840,315.52.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Vicente Reynal sold 9,719 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $913,586.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $16,830,920.00.

IR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. 3,696,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,615. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q4 expectations and issued FY‑2026 guidance of $3.45–$3.57 EPS, showing revenue and margin strength that underpins fundamentals and longer‑term valuation support. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed overall (consensus = Hold); summary pieces and Q&A highlights may influence short‑term flows but do not change the underlying story. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling this week is the prominent negative: multiple senior insiders sold multi‑million dollar blocks across Feb. 13–17 (EVP Vicente Reynal, CAO Michael Scheske, Kathleen Keene, Elizabeth Hepding). These concurrent disposals are likely the primary driver of today’s downward pressure as they weigh on sentiment and short‑term confidence. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

