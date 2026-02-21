Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) CEO Sells $1,907,100.00 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report) CEO David Ray Parker sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,580,576.96. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Ray Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

On Friday, February 20th, David Ray Parker sold 30,400 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $887,072.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $1,615,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Ray Parker sold 100,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $2,967,000.00.

On Friday, February 13th, David Ray Parker sold 15,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $426,900.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, David Ray Parker sold 20,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $580,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, David Ray Parker sold 27,400 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $803,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, David Ray Parker sold 70,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,033,500.00.

On Monday, February 9th, David Ray Parker sold 56,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $1,604,960.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 183,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $739.64 million, a P/E ratio of 134.23 and a beta of 1.21. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Covenant Logistics Group ( NYSE:CVLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Covenant Logistics Group

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 127.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Logistics Group

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group provides a comprehensive suite of transportation and logistics services across North America. The company’s core offerings include less‐than‐truckload (LTL) and full truckload hauling, temperature‐controlled freight, intermodal transportation and freight brokerage. Covenant also delivers specialized solutions such as expedited “hot‐shot” deliveries, cross‐border shipping to Canada and Mexico, and dedicated contract carriage for time‐sensitive or high‐value shipments.

With a network of service centers, terminals and partner carriers strategically located throughout the United States, Covenant supports diverse industries including food and beverage, automotive, retail, energy and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.