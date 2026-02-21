Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 17108446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Recursion Pharmaceuticals this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $41,352.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,195,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,674.92. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $548,617.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 611,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,105.35. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 819,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,333,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,616,000 after buying an additional 7,064,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,473,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 37,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,954,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

