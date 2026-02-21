Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) CFO Sean Wirtjes Sells 17,254 Shares

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Wirtjes sold 17,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $67,635.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 563,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,602.08. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of RPID traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 131,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,880. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 156,234 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

Further Reading

