Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$74.74 and last traded at C$73.00, with a volume of 83973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.83.

Get Calian Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CGY

Calian Group Trading Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.94.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$208.00 million for the quarter. Calian Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

Read More

