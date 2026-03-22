Financial Contrast: Medical Properties Trust (MPT) versus The Competition

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPT – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Medical Properties Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Medical Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $972.02 million -$277.05 million -9.89 Medical Properties Trust Competitors $121.89 million -$50.53 million 8.64

Analyst Recommendations

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Medical Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Medical Properties Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00 Medical Properties Trust Competitors 89 717 222 1 2.13

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Properties Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust -28.50% -5.87% -1.85% Medical Properties Trust Competitors -191.95% -30.83% -5.18%

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays out -78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.6% and pay out 169.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

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