MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 5,981 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $204.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

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