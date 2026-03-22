MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 5,981 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV opened at $204.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie signed a multi‑year collaboration with Alloy Therapeutics to develop a next‑generation antibody discovery platform aimed at hard‑to‑drug immunology targets — a pipeline boost that could support future biologics and reduce reliance on existing blockbusters. Is AbbVie (ABBV) Quietly Rewiring Its Immunology Edge With Alloy’s Antibody Discovery Deal?
- Positive Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics (an AbbVie company) released global consumer research and is rolling out updated educational and treatment frameworks, reinforcing revenue diversification in aesthetic products and services. Allergan Aesthetics Reveals Evolution in Approach to Modern Aesthetic Treatments
- Neutral Sentiment: The U.S. FDA asked manufacturers of certain Parkinson’s drugs to add seizure‑risk warnings — a classwide safety advisory that may affect companies with Parkinson’s portfolios; AbbVie’s direct exposure is unclear but investors should monitor any label updates. US FDA flags seizure risk with certain Parkinson’s drugs, seeks label warnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/flow note — commentary about defensive ETFs and rotation into dividend/defensive sectors could support demand for large dividend payers like AbbVie, but it’s not a catalyst unique to the company. The Market’s Favorite Active ETF Was Made for This Moment. Is It Delivering?
- Negative Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson’s FDA approval of Icotyde, a once‑daily oral IL‑23 inhibitor, materially raised competitive concerns for AbbVie’s Skyrizi (an injectable IL‑23 product). The market reacted sharply as an oral pill can take share from injectables, driving recent ABBV weakness. ABBV Stock Slides 5%: Is J&J’s Icotyde a Threat to Skyrizi?
- Negative Sentiment: A generic entrant (Milnacipran HCl) for Savella® was launched, signaling ongoing generic pressure on some of AbbVie’s older products and modest revenue risk in pain management categories. Breckenridge announces launch of Milnacipran HCl Tablets, generic equivalent of Savella®
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term price action: analysts and market pieces highlight a recent pullback and underperformance vs. peers, amplifying volatility as investors re‑price growth assumptions for Skyrizi and the company’s near‑term outlook. AbbVie (ABBV) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
See Also
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