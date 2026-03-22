Nordea Investment Management AB Has $933.89 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,986,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,056 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $933,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,612,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,362,000 after buying an additional 580,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,455,929,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.Citigroup’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

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About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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