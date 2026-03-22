Nordea Investment Management AB Has $287.71 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,895 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $287,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $424.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.51. The company has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on S&P Global from $675.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.53.

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S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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