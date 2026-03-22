Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Masco Corporation $MAS

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,371,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,012 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Masco were worth $278,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $192,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 443.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,001,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,746 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore set a $78.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.94.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE MAS opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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