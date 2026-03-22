Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 210,577 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,577 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $342,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,501,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,321,000 after buying an additional 371,911 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $856,792,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $479,858,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 20.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after acquiring an additional 509,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,084,000 after acquiring an additional 57,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.02, for a total value of $1,460,741.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,620.56. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $690,818.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,044. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 28,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,712 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.96. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

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