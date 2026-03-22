Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189,069 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $469,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.8%

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 68,623 shares valued at $25,989,258. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $422.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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