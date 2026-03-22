Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189,069 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $469,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Micron Technology News
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 blowout: Micron reported huge revenue and EPS beats and raised forward guidance, reinforcing AI-driven DRAM/HBM demand and pricing power. Micron’s Mic‑Drop Quarter: AI Memory Demand Supercharged Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street lifts price targets and reiterates buys (multiple firms raised PTs substantially), signaling analyst conviction in a sustained AI memory cycle. Bank of America revamps Micron stock price target post earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Supply tightness/HBM momentum: Micron has started volume shipments of HBM4 and analysts highlight persistent HBM shortages that support pricing and margins. Micron Announces Starting Volume Shipment of HBM4 36GB
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical/volatility notes: commentators flag a fast breakout then pullback — some view current action as a potential re-entry/buy-the-dip opportunity while others warn of resistance and a possible bull trap. Is This A Bull Trap For Micron Technology?
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy capex warning: management plans “meaningfully” higher capital spending to expand capacity — investors fear margin pressure and near‑term cash intensity despite long‑term payoff. Micron shares slip as hefty spending plans eclipse strong AI‑fueled earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Sell‑the‑news & downgrade noise: despite stellar results, the stock has seen pullbacks driven by profit‑taking, an analyst downgrade or cautionary notes about sustainability of the cycle. Why Micron (MU) Stock Is Down Today
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical risk: recent Middle East energy infrastructure attacks are cited as an additional market headwind that contributed to post‑earnings weakness. Why attack on Qatar’s energy facility is bearish for Micron
Insider Transactions at Micron Technology
Micron Technology Trading Down 4.8%
NASDAQ:MU opened at $422.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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