Nordea Investment Management AB Has $419.93 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188,388 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $419,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,797,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,268,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,565,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,356,040,000 after buying an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $455.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.06 and a 200-day moving average of $592.86. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $349.00 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total value of $50,507,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,403 shares of company stock valued at $79,242,742 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. appeals court tossed an FTC order that had barred Intuit from advertising TurboTax as “free” for simple returns — a material legal win that curtails a major regulatory overhang and potential compliance costs. US appeals court tosses FTC order against Intuit over TurboTax advertising

U.S. appeals court tossed an FTC order that had barred Intuit from advertising TurboTax as “free” for simple returns — a material legal win that curtails a major regulatory overhang and potential compliance costs. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley named Intuit a Top Pick and highlighted fiscal Q3 as a potential catalyst tied to tax-season visibility and growth — analyst endorsements can drive demand and support multiple expansion. Intuit stock rises after Morgan Stanley Top Pick designation

Morgan Stanley named Intuit a Top Pick and highlighted fiscal Q3 as a potential catalyst tied to tax-season visibility and growth — analyst endorsements can drive demand and support multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing buy-side and sell-side coverage is constructive — several outlets flag INTU as a buy/sales-growth name, reinforcing investor confidence ahead of tax-season results. Wall Street Analysts See Intuit (INTU) as a Buy: Should You Invest?

Ongoing buy-side and sell-side coverage is constructive — several outlets flag INTU as a buy/sales-growth name, reinforcing investor confidence ahead of tax-season results. Positive Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain supportive: Intuit beat last quarter’s EPS and revenue (EPS $4.15 vs. $3.68 est.; revenue $4.65B vs. $4.53B) and provided FY/Q3 guidance — these results and guidance underpin the bullish analyst narratives.

Underlying fundamentals remain supportive: Intuit beat last quarter’s EPS and revenue (EPS $4.15 vs. $3.68 est.; revenue $4.65B vs. $4.53B) and provided FY/Q3 guidance — these results and guidance underpin the bullish analyst narratives. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Sasan Goodarzi gave interviews addressing canceled insider stock sales; management commentary aims to reassure investors but the coverage is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Watch CNBC’s full interview with Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi

CEO Sasan Goodarzi gave interviews addressing canceled insider stock sales; management commentary aims to reassure investors but the coverage is informational rather than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation caveats: the stock is trading below its 50‑day moving average and well off its 12‑month high, and the 50‑day (≈$466.88) vs. 200‑day (≈$594.81) spread highlights recent downward momentum — these factors could limit near-term upside despite positive news.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.