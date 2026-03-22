Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 273,268 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,601,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273,268 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.7% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amgen were worth $851,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $347.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.80. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.43 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $403.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

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Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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