Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,024,106 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,048,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,106 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelon were worth $352,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 210.8% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1,008.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Exelon Trading Down 3.3%

Exelon stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Exelon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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