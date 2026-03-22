Claire Mazumdar Sells 1,596 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $30,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,478.40. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Claire Mazumdar sold 6,499 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $122,441.16.

On Thursday, March 19th, Claire Mazumdar sold 6,905 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $129,675.90.

On Monday, March 9th, Claire Mazumdar sold 36,766 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $704,804.22.

On Friday, March 6th, Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $71,568.75.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Claire Mazumdar sold 2,631 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $49,278.63.

On Thursday, March 5th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,786 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $33,469.64.

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.78. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 596.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,484,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,025 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,265,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,260 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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