QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNST. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price target on QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $17 price target, publishing forward estimates that include FY2026 EPS of $0.54 and FY2027 EPS of $0.92 — materially above the current consensus. This coverage is a clear positive catalyst for sentiment. Northland Securities Begins Coverage on QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Northland Securities initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $17 price target, publishing forward estimates that include FY2026 EPS of $0.54 and FY2027 EPS of $0.92 — materially above the current consensus. This coverage is a clear positive catalyst for sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains constructive overall, summarized as a “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand if Northland’s higher earnings trajectory gains broader acceptance. QuinStreet Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”

Analyst consensus remains constructive overall, summarized as a “Moderate Buy,” which supports demand if Northland’s higher earnings trajectory gains broader acceptance. Neutral Sentiment: Northland provided detailed quarter-level estimates (multiple Q2–Q4 and Q1 forecasts) that raise expectations, but these are projections — investors should watch upcoming quarterly results and management guidance for confirmation before revising valuation assumptions.

Northland provided detailed quarter-level estimates (multiple Q2–Q4 and Q1 forecasts) that raise expectations, but these are projections — investors should watch upcoming quarterly results and management guidance for confirmation before revising valuation assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Although the new estimates imply upside from current analyst consensus (current full-year consensus cited at $0.12 EPS), execution risk remains — a missed quarter would likely trigger a negative re-rating despite the bullish price target.

QuinStreet Trading Down 3.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting QuinStreet this week:

NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.57 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth about $135,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc operates a technology-based performance marketing platform that connects companies with prospective customers across multiple verticals. The company specializes in data-driven lead generation for financial services, education, insurance, healthcare, and home services firms. By leveraging proprietary targeting algorithms and real-time analytics, QuinStreet manages customized digital marketing campaigns to optimize customer acquisition and retention for its clients.

Through a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and comparison platforms, QuinStreet delivers targeted visitors who are actively researching products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.